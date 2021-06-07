Paramount to Participate in Nareit's REITWeek 2021





Paramount Group, Inc.(NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that Albert Behler, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Wilbur Paes, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, and Peter Brindley, Executive Vice President, Head of Real Estate, will participate in Nareit’s REITWeek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.









An investor presentation to be used during the conference, which may include updated business information from that previously provided by the Company, will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.paramount-group.com, prior to the Company’s scheduled meetings. Investors and others may sign up on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website to receive an email notification when this investor presentation or any other new information is posted.









About Paramount Group, Inc.









Headquartered in New York City, Paramount+Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.





