KBR to Participate in Upcoming 2021 Conferences

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

KBR to Participate in Upcoming 2021 Conferences

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 7, 2021

HOUSTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today its participation in upcoming investor events.

KBR_logo_Logo.jpg

Cowen's Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit: Doug Kelly, President of Technology Solutions, Mark Sopp, Executive Vice President & CFO, and Alison Vasquez, Vice President of Investor Relations, will host investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. CT.

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference: Byron Bright, President of Government Solutions, Mark Sopp, Executive Vice President & CFO, and Alison Vasquez, Vice President of Investor Relations, will host investor meetings and participate in a presentation on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. CT.  

2021 UBS Virtual Space Summit: Byron Bright, President of Government Solutions, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT.  

KeyBanc Plastics Recycling/Sustainability Spotlight: Doug Kelly, President of Technology Solutions, will participate in the "Technologies Enabling the Growth in Chemical Recycling" panel on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT.  

Interested investors may listen to the live webcasts at http://investors.kbr.com. The investor presentation which will be used for these conferences as well as other investor communications may be found on the investor relations section of the website.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

favicon.png?sn=DA02495&sd=2021-06-07 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-to-participate-in-upcoming-2021-conferences-301307248.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA02495&Transmission_Id=202106071841PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA02495&DateId=20210607
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment