Crocs, Inc. to Host Investor Day on September 14, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced that it will host an investor day on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. At the event, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Rees and other members of the Crocs leadership team will provide an overview of the Company's long-term strategy and key initiatives to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. The presentations will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the investor relations section of Company's website.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-5053

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-7885

[email protected]

