RF Industries Sets Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call for Monday, June 14, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2021 on Monday, June 14, 2021, after the close of the market.

RF Industries will host a conference call and live webcast on June 14, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. To access the live call, dial 877-407-8031 (US and Canada) or 201-689-8031 (International). No passcode required.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.rfindustries.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after conclusion of the call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the phone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (US and Canada) or 919-882-2331(International). The replay conference ID is 41537.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut and North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

Contacts:

RF Industries, Ltd.

Peter Yin

SVP and CFO

(858) 549-6340

[email protected]

MKR Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli

Analyst/Investor Contact

(323) 468-2300

[email protected]

