Aurinia Announces Results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting





Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) ("Aurinia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the eight incumbent directors of the Company were elected at the Company's annual general meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 7, 2021.









Detailed results of the vote by proxy for the election of directors are provided below:









Nominee







Votes For (%)







Votes Withheld (%)







George M. Milne







80.91































19.09







Peter Greenleaf







92.18































7.82







David R.W. Jayne







93.00































7.00







Joseph P. Hagan







87.15































12.85







Daniel G. Billen







95.64































4.36







R. Hector MacKay-Dunn







93.27































6.73







Jill Leversage







95.05































4.95







Timothy P. Walbert







89.56































10.44









In addition, following final tallies of votes, all other matters voted on at the Meeting were also approved. Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.edgar.com.









About Aurinia









Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company's head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.





