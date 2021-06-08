Focus Financial Partners to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman, and Jim Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 14, 2021 beginning at approximately 8:45 a.m. ET. Their remarks will include comments on Focus' business strategy, financial performance and outlook.

A link to a live webcast of the presentation will be available under Events in the Investor Relations section of Focus' website at www.focusfinancialpartners.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay of the presentation will be available at the same web address.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) ("Focus") is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

