Quebec Precious Metals Appoints Two Independent Women to Its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Quebec Precious Metals Appoints Two Independent Women to Its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (

TSXV:QPM, Financial)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms. Paola Farnesi and Ms. Julie Robertson to its Board of Directors as independent non-executive directors, effective immediately.

Paola Farnesi

Ms. Paola Farnesi is a senior financial professional with over 30 years of experience in corporate finance, financial reporting, M&A and risk management. She is currently a Vice President and Treasurer of Domtar Corporation, responsible for negotiating and arranging in excess of $1 billion in corporate financings, overseeing an insurance portfolio of over $20 billion in insurable values and managing the investments of pension fund assets in excess of $3 billion. From 1994 to 2008, Ms. Farnesi held several other leadership positions at Domtar Corporation, including Vice President, Internal Audit, where she was responsible for the implementation and subsequent compliance efforts related to Sarbanes-Oxley. Prior to joining Domtar Corporation, Ms. Farnesi worked at Ernst & Young for the assurance group in Montreal. She is an independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Falco Resources Ltd., and has served on the Board of the Centaur Theatre Company since 2010. Ms. Farnesi holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Graduate degree in Public Accountancy from McGill University, is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) of Quebec and obtained the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Julie Robertson

Ms. Julie Robertson is Vice-President Finance and Capital Projects at Centerra Gold Inc., a mining company listed on the TSX and NYSE, with annual Revenue of $2 billion. Prior to this position, she held a number of senior positions with Barrick Gold Corporation. She is a Canadian Certified Public Accountant with extensive experience in transformative leadership, external reporting, management reporting, planning and project management, and has an in depth understanding of IFRS and US GAAP. She is the Finance Committee Chair (Volunteer) of Boost Child & Youth Advocacy (CYAC), a registered charity committed to eliminating child abuse and violence in the lives of children, youth, and their families. Ms. Robertson is also the Chair of CPA Canada's Mining Industry Task Force on IFRS, created jointly with The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC). She holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA), Accounting and Finance from the University of Western Ontario and a diploma of Accounting and Finance from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Charles Main

Mr. Charles Main has informed the Company that he will retire as a director and not stand for re-election to the Board at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting (scheduled to be held on July 21, 2021) as he focuses on personal priorities and fewer board committments.

Chuck's retirement combined with the recent resignation of Jean-Sébastien Lavallée as a director in order to concentrate on his own developing mining company, has provided an opportunity to appoint two new independent directors.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Paola Farnesi and Julie Robertson to our Board of Directors. The combination of their talent and vast experience in mining, financing and as directors and officers of publicly trading companies will further strengthen our Board. With their appointment, we are adding net one independent director and also improving the Board's diversity.", stated John Hick, Non- executive Chairman of QPM.

"We are most grateful for Chuck Main's commitment, professional acumen and expertise as a director and in particular as chair of QPM's Audit and Risk Management Committee, and wish him well in his future endeavours. The Committee and the Board will greatly benefit from the two new Board appointees.", said Normand Champigny, Chief Executive Officer of QPM.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information, please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur
President
Tel.: 514 951-2730
[email protected]

Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
[email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650802/Quebec-Precious-Metals-Appoints-Two-Independent-Women-to-Its-Board-of-Directors

img.ashx?id=650802

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment