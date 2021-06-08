Hyundai and Disney Launch Unprecedented Content Campaign

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hyundai and Disney Launch Unprecedented Content Campaign

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Custom TV Ads and Digital Content Feature Talent and IP from Disney's Iconic Brands

- Campaign Continues Hyundai's "Question Everything" Creative Platform for the All-New 2022 Tucson

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 7, 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai and Disney have developed an original creative campaign to introduce the all-new 2022 Tucson in an unforgettable way. The collaboration extends Hyundai's "Question Everything" creative platform for Tucson with custom TV ads and digital content featuring talent and characters from The Bachelorette, black-ish, SportsCenter and Marvel.

Hyundai_Motor_America_Disney_Campaign.jpg

"This unique creative integration with Disney that spans different networks, programs and talent is an unprecedented approach to reach billions of people in an engaging way," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Disney is the perfect partner for this massive execution with its world-famous brands and entertainment platforms that allows us to build upon our Tucson marketing campaign."

"Hyundai is a trusted collaborator of Disney, and we couldn't be more pleased with the 'Question Everything' campaign. We love when longstanding relationships transform and grow, and are looking forward to introducing a first-of-its-kind activation featuring some of our iconic IP," said Andrew Messina, senior vice president, Disney Advertising Sales.

There will be 12 TV spots of various lengths and a total of 50 pieces of content with talent asking thought-provoking questions. The campaign will launch the week of June 7 starting with The Bachelorette premiere tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The custom content will run across linear TV, streaming, digital and social to promote the all-new Tucson. Additional content will be released in the coming weeks.

Hyundai's advertising agency, INNOCEAN USA, and media agency, Canvas Worldwide, came together with Disney CreativeWorks to develop the engaging campaign featuring ABC Studios IP.

This campaign follows the recent collaboration between Disney Advertising Sales and Hyundai to launch the first-ever co-branded augmented reality (AR) series with National Geographic.

Hyundai Motor America
At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA03414&sd=2021-06-07 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-and-disney-launch-unprecedented-content-campaign-301307270.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA03414&Transmission_Id=202106071941PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA03414&DateId=20210607
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment