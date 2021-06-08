SLC Agricola SA Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of SLC Agricola SA (BSP:SLCE3, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of BRL 51.24 per share and the market cap of BRL 9.6 billion, SLC Agricola SA stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for SLC Agricola SA is shown in the chart below.

Because SLC Agricola SA is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 28.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 18.04% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. SLC Agricola SA has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.44, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The overall financial strength of SLC Agricola SA is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of SLC Agricola SA is poor. This is the debt and cash of SLC Agricola SA over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. SLC Agricola SA has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of BRL 4.4 billion and earnings of BRL 3.648 a share. Its operating margin is 33.85%, which ranks better than 98% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of SLC Agricola SA is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of SLC Agricola SA over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of SLC Agricola SA is 28.9%, which ranks better than 93% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, SLC Agricola SA's return on invested capital is 17.07, and its cost of capital is 1.33. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of SLC Agricola SA is shown below:

In short, the stock of SLC Agricola SA (BSP:SLCE3, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 69% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about SLC Agricola SA stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

