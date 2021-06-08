Logo
Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Gores Guggenheim Inc, Sells Voya Prime Rate Trust, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Gores Guggenheim Inc, SVF Investment Corp 3, Colonnade Acquisition Corp II, sells Voya Prime Rate Trust, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc, First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saba Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Saba Capital Management, L.P. owns 289 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saba+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Saba Capital Management, L.P.
  1. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 3,357,500 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio.
  2. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 3,193,600 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio.
  3. Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) - 24,565,016 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.73%
  4. Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) - 27,457,299 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.4%
  5. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) - 10,133,404 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82%
New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 3,830,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,508,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPIU)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,848,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SVF Investment Corp 3 (SVFC)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp 3. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,799,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Colonnade Acquisition Corp II (CLAA.U)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Colonnade Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,695,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hudson Executive Investment Corp III (HIIIU)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,600,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 33.32%. The purchase prices were between $8.58 and $9.57, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,414,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.79%. The purchase prices were between $12.47 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 450,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp by 299.68%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 296,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ACON S2 Acquisition Corp (STWO)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp by 304.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 283,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 934.48%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 486.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 265,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Sold Out: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $6.52, with an estimated average price of $6.42.

Sold Out: First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $11.92.

Sold Out: Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc (HIO)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $4.89 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $4.98.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $5.09.

Sold Out: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.95.

Reduced: Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 24.4%. The sale prices were between $4.4 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $4.56. The stock is now traded at around $4.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 27,457,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 60.02%. The sale prices were between $12.34 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.58. The stock is now traded at around $13.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.21%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 1,523,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc (FRA)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc by 65.83%. The sale prices were between $11.96 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 1,017,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income by 45.79%. The sale prices were between $13.29 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 1,228,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 59.77%. The sale prices were between $8.05 and $8.44, with an estimated average price of $8.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 673,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust by 38.78%. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $12.62, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 1,047,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Saba Capital Management, L.P..

1. Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Saba Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider