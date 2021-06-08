Big Tech: No Worries About the G7 Tax

On Saturday, the G7 nations backed a historic proposal to simplify and equalize corporate taxes around the world. The G7 is a group made up of the world's seven largest so-called advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the United States.

The proposal calls for a minimum 15% tax on profits, regardless of where a company is incorporated, and the G7 nations intend for this move to stabilize the international tax system, increase trust and transparency and even out the playing field. One of the main groups the proposal is aimed at is Big Tech companies, which often use their international reach, tax havens and other loopholes to avoid paying taxes in their home countries or other major economies.

The dramatic differences in financial regulations across borders have historically been exploited by companies to dodge taxes in their home turf, often in seemingly absurd ways. For example, several buildings in Bermuda, a popular “tax haven,” serve as the “headquarters” of a frankly ridiculous number of companies that certainly could never all fit in the office at the same time. Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial) famously paid no federal income taxes in 2017 and 2018.

In an effort to at least recoup some of the dodged taxes from tech giants, some countries have introduced digital services taxes, including Britain, France and Italy. However, such efforts were only meant as an interim solution until international tax rules could be established.

Many investors seem to be regarding the G7 tax decision as some sort of devastating setback or insurmountable obstacle for tech giants. However, the companies themselves do not seem to share this doom-and-gloom viewpoint. In fact, they mostly seem to consider it a welcome change, and there are indeed several reasons why the benefits outweigh the costs.

Dodging the worst

While it’s possible that large corporations may no longer be able to dodge taxes entirely once the G7 decision goes into effect, paying the 15% minimum tax still wouldn’t require tech giants to cough up as much money as they would need to if they actually paid their fair share of taxes in their home countries.

There has long been talk of banning the use of tax havens to dodge taxes, and the spotlight has once again been on this subject due to the economic devastation wreaked by the Covid-19 pandemic. Governments need money to fund everything from social security and education to roads and economic support initiatives, and the more funds they need, the higher the incentive to make the world’s largest companies actually pay their fair share of taxes.

For many companies, the G7 agreement can be seen as a more attractive alternative compared to paying the taxes of their home countries. For example, in the U.S., the federal income tax rate for corporations is 21%. Both the minimum 15% tax rate set by the G7 proposal and the 20% rate that would apply to companies with profit margins above 10% would be cheaper than having to pay 21%.

Additionally, not all tech giants would meet the profit margin threshold for the 20% rate. Amazon’s profit margins, for example, have historically been below 10%.

Evening the playing field

Of course, a tax rate lower than what they should reasonably be paying in their home countries isn’t the only benefit that tech giants see to the G7 tax proposal.

The agreement “marks a welcome step forward” in efforts to “bring stability to the international tax system,” according to an Amazon spokesperson. “We hope to see discussions continue to advance with the broader G20 and Inclusive Framework alliance.”

Facebook’s ( FB, Financial) vice president for global affairs, Nick Clegg, also cheered the proposal, saying that the social networking giant “has long called for reform of the global tax rules.” The agreement is a “significant first step towards certainty for businesses and strengthening public confidence in the global tax system,” Clegg tweeted on Saturday.

Alphabet’s ( GOOG, Financial)( GOOGL, Financial) Google also seems to view the proposal favorably. A Google spokesperson reportedly told Sky News that the company strongly supported the initiative.

One of the main benefits of having a global tax agreement would be that, in essence, no competitor could beat you in terms of cheating/playing the system. There would also be no benefit to be gained from accounting acrobatics or declaring profits in a faraway country with minimal economic activity, so companies would no longer need to pay the expenses associated with dodging taxes.

The myth of shareholder setback

While big tech companies themselves are welcoming the G7 tax decision, shareholders may fear that the value of their shares will be impacted. After all, if the company pays more in taxes, won’t their shares be worth less money? What happens if share prices fall because of this?

These are common misconceptions that shareholders have, but in fact, a company’s internal decisions almost always have far more impact on its shares than external factors. There are notable exceptions to this rule, with the Covid-19 pandemic being a prime example. However, if a company like one of the tech giants, which has enough profits to pay top executives millions or even billions per year, allows a measly 15% tax to impact shareholders, it would have to be due to a deliberate decision to pass costs along to shareholders.

The bottom line is that if legions of smaller, far less profitable companies are able to pay more than 20% in taxes, there is no reason why highly profitable mega-caps shouldn’t be able to pay the same or less. It’s all about how wisely and efficiently they choose to allocate their capital. This is the reason why, despite the fact that McDonald’s ( MCD, Financial) workers in the U.S. make a $7.25 minimum wage compared to the equivalent of a $22 wage in Denmark, the average Big Mac in the U.S. costs $5.66 compared to only $4.87 in Denmark (figures taken from the Economist’s December 2020 Big Mac index).

Conclusion

The G7 tax proposal not only aims to level out the playing field by establishing a minimum 15% corporate tax rate, it also attempts to simplify an international tax system that is insanely complex. An unnecessarily complex system naturally comes with many unnecessary costs, and when we also consider that the alternative approach to international tax-dodging would be to make the system even more complex, it seems like far less of a headache for everyone involved – big tech included – to just set a base rate that applies to everyone.

That’s why companies like Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet are do not seem worried about potentially being unable to dodge taxes in the future. Additionally, the strength of these companies, whether in terms of their profits or their balance sheets, is nothing to scoff at; if they are really worth the stock prices that investors are willing to pay for them at this point, they should be able to afford to pay taxes without shifting the burden onto shareholders.

If at some point in the future we do see a famous mega-cap tech giant claiming that the reason for its lackluster earnings results was due to taxes, it might very well serve as a sell signal of unprecedented clarity.