Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Romeo Power Inc. Class Action Lawsuit





Robbins+Geller+Rudman+%26amp%3B+Dowd+LLP announces that purchasers of Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO; NYSE:RMO.WT) publicly traded securities between October 5, 2020 through March 30, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until June 15, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Romeo Power class action lawsuit, Nichols v. Romeo Power, Inc.,No. 21-cv-03362 (S.D.N.Y.), which is assigned to Judge Lorna G. Schofield.









The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Romeo Power publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Romeo Power class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Romeo Power class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Romeo Power class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Romeo Power class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Romeo Power class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Romeo Power class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the Romeo Power class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than June 15, 2021.









Founded in 2016, Romeo Power purports to be an industry leading energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power asserts that through its industry leading energy dense battery modules and packs, it enables large-scale sustainable transportation by delivering safe, longer lasting batteries with shorter charge times. Romeo Power’s core product offering purportedly serves the battery electric vehicle (BEV) medium duty short haul and heavy duty long haul trucking markets, as well as specialty trucking and buses.









On February 12, 2019, RMG Acquisition Corp. (“RMG”), a New York City-based special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, announced that it closed its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $200 million. RMG was formed by defendants D. James Carpenter, Robert Mancini, and Philip Kassin, and was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors. On October 5, 2020, RMG announced a definitive agreement for a business combination with defendant Romeo Power that would result in Romeo Power becoming a publicly listed company.









The Romeo Power class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Romeo Power was suffering from an acute shortage of high quality battery cells, which are key raw materials for Romeo Power’s battery packs and modules, due to supply constraints. Specifically, according to the Romeo Power class action lawsuit, contrary to defendants’ representations: (i) Romeo Power had only two battery cell suppliers, not four; (ii) the future potential risks that defendants warned of concerning supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already negatively affecting Romeo Power’s business, operations, and prospects; (iii) Romeo Power did not have the battery cell inventory to accommodate end-user demand and ramp up production in 2021; (iv) Romeo Power’s supply constraint was a material hindrance to Romeo Power’s revenue growth; and (v) Romeo Power’s supply chain for battery cells was not hedged, but in fact, was totally at risk and beholden to just two battery cell suppliers and the spot market for their 2021 inventory. The Romeo Power class action lawsuit further alleges that given the supply constraint that Romeo Power was experiencing during the Class Period, defendants had no reasonable basis to represent that Romeo Power had the ability to meet customer demand and that it would support growth in revenue in 2021.









On March 30, 2021, Romeo Power disclosed that Romeo Power’s production had been hampered by a shortage in supply of battery cells and that its estimated 2021 revenue would therefore be reduced by approximately 71%-87%. On this news, the price of Romeo Power’s shares declined almost 20%, damaging investors.









Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has launched a dedicated SPAC Task Force to protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors.









With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litigation. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rgrdlaw.com for more information.









