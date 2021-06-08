Logo
Walker & Dunlop Completes Sale for Green-Certified Luxury Multifamily Community in South Florida

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., June 8, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it completed the sale of Indigo Station on behalf of Ram Realty Advisors to Cortland. The transaction represents the first time that the property has changed hands since its development in 2019.

Walker_Dunlop_Indigo_Station.jpg

Located in the underserved Deerfield Beach submarket in northern Broward County, Florida, the 226-unit luxury apartment community is a rare investment opportunity in a high-barrier-to-entry neighborhood. Adjacent to the Deerfield Beach Tri Rail station, Indigo Station is one of few transit-oriented rental communities in Broward County. The property offers residents convenient access to employment centers, including Park at Broken Sound, Cypress Creek, and Moran Family Enterprises' headquarters, which employs 3,200 people directly across the street.

The sale was handled by Walker & Dunlop's Still Hunter, Greg Engler, Kaya Suarez, who represented both the seller and the buyer in the disposition. Mr. Hunter commented, "This unique asset offers 'attainable luxury,' which is in high demand, yet most communities within South Florida target just the very top of the market. This property has a much larger pool of potential renters to draw from, ensuring durable rental demand and long-term asset performance for our longstanding client, Cortland."

"The development of Indigo Station is consistent with our well-established strategy of creating institutional quality mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast. We were initially attracted to the location by virtue of its access to both public transit and I-95, as well as proximity to major employment centers. The sale of the asset in no way diminishes our commitment to South Florida and more specifically Broward County, where we recently broke ground on a new mixed-use project in Oakland Park," Casey Cummings, CEO of Ram Realty Advisors.

Indigo Station is National Green Building Standard (NGBS) certified and features an ideal mix of efficiently laid-out, luxuriously appointed studio, one-, and two- bedroom apartment homes. Community amenities include onsite shopping and dining, a heated resort-style pool, expansive sundeck, grilling and picnic areas, a group fitness center, electric car charging stations, and controlled access. The community boasts convenient access to employment and entertainment as well as a diverse array of retailers.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in multifamily property sales, having completed $6.1 billion in property sales volume in 2020. The firm was also the top provider of capital to the U.S. multifamily market, originating $31 billion in transactions and lending over $24 billion for multifamily properties in 2020. For information about Walker & Dunlop's view on the apartment market, read our recently-released Spring 2021 Multifamily Outlook Report.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

About Ram Realty Advisors
Ram Realty Advisors LLC acquires and develops retail, multifamily, and mixed-use properties in select high-growth markets throughout the Southeast. The investments are capitalized by Ram-sponsored discretionary private equity funds and institutional co-investment vehicles. Since 1996, Ram has deployed in excess of $3.2 billion of capital. Ram and its predecessor entities were founded in 1978. The Company is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and has offices in Charlotte and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

favicon.png?sn=PH04945&sd=2021-06-08 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-completes-sale-for-green-certified-luxury-multifamily-community-in-south-florida-301308488.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

