Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NAS:CTSH, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $71.44 per share and the market cap of $37.7 billion, Cognizant Technology Solutions stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Cognizant Technology Solutions is shown in the chart below.

Because Cognizant Technology Solutions is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 7.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.22% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.26, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Cognizant Technology Solutions's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Cognizant Technology Solutions over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Cognizant Technology Solutions has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $16.8 billion and earnings of $2.85 a share. Its operating margin is 14.05%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Cognizant Technology Solutions is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Cognizant Technology Solutions over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Cognizant Technology Solutions's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Cognizant Technology Solutions's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -1.9%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Software industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Cognizant Technology Solutions's ROIC is 12.73 while its WACC came in at 8.49. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Cognizant Technology Solutions is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NAS:CTSH, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Cognizant Technology Solutions stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.