AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & Alternative Energy Divisions

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that it has reorganized its business and assets into two distinct corporate divisions: AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & Alternative Energy. The Company believes that this new corporate structure will allow it to better focus on and present the entirety of its asset portfolio and to showcase the rapidly-expanding depth of its business, which remains squarely focussed on the extraction and production of resources and energy to power a greener economy and future.

Mr. Rene Bharti will be the President of the Ammonia & Alternative Energy Division, where he will focus on developing the Company's green ammonia energy solutions.

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Michael Dehn will be joining the Company effective as of July 1, 2021, to lead the Lithium & Mineral Resources Division as President. Mr. Dehn will focus on the Company's portfolio of mineral properties, including the Whabouchi South Lithium Property located in the Nemiscau Area, Eeyou Istchee Baie James Region of Quebec.

Mr. Dehn has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry and is a graduate of the University of Waterloo. Mr. Dehn worked for Goldcorp for 11 years, playing a vital role in the development of Goldcorp's regional exploration programs within the Red Lake District of Ontario. In previous roles with other mining and exploration companies, Mr. Dehn has been instrumental in their positioning for both strategic and operational successes. He has proven himself as a trusted industry adviser - introducing unique investor groups, often outside the mining arena, to new opportunities in the mining and exploration space. He has been a director of publicly traded and private junior mining companies with listings on the North American and European stock exchanges.

"I am confident that the renewed structure sets AmmPower up for further success in both broad pillars of its business - traditional resource extraction and novel energy development, both of which we believe are instrumental to powering a greener economy and future. We are fortunate that each of our Divisions will be led by incredibly successful individuals," stated CEO, Mr. Gary Benninger. "AmmPower will continue to provide investors with updates from both sides of its business as we move towards our operational milestones."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Gary Benninger
Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations
604-398-3379
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, appointments, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: AmmPower Corp



