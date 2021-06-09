Dong-E-E-Jiao Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Dong-E-E-Jiao Co (SZSE:000423, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of CN¥37.75 per share and the market cap of CN¥24.4 billion, Dong-E-E-Jiao Co stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Dong-E-E-Jiao Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Dong-E-E-Jiao Co is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Dong-E-E-Jiao Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 144.26, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Dong-E-E-Jiao Co's financial strength as 9 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Dong-E-E-Jiao Co over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Dong-E-E-Jiao Co has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of CN¥3.7 billion and earnings of CN¥0.296 a share. Its operating margin is 18.15%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, the profitability of Dong-E-E-Jiao Co is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Dong-E-E-Jiao Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Dong-E-E-Jiao Co is -21.2%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -48.2%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Dong-E-E-Jiao Co's return on invested capital is 5.05, and its cost of capital is 10.23. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Dong-E-E-Jiao Co is shown below:

In summary, The stock of Dong-E-E-Jiao Co (SZSE:000423, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about Dong-E-E-Jiao Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.