Procore Continues Asia Pacific Expansion, Enters Southeast Asia

Business Wire
Jun 09, 2021
Procore+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced its expansion into Southeast Asia (ASEAN). This follows Procore’s rapid growth across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) over the past four years. Procore’s first APAC office was opened in Sydney in 2017. Singapore will serve as Procore’s ASEAN hub, to service the region’s growing need for construction technology.



Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has seen significant demand across ASEAN for its mobile-first construction management platform, built specifically for the industry. The company is investing in the region, including the hiring of two leaders: Chris Yio, Head of ASEAN, and Clare Wharrier, Senior Director - Global Channel.



“Procore builds software for the people who build the world. Demand is growing for our platform in APAC, and we are excited for our next phase of growth across ASEAN," said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. “Procore is already used in over 125 countries, and expanding globally will enable us to better partner with construction leaders around the world. Our mission is to connect everyone in construction on our global platform, so that our customers can build faster, safer and smarter. In addition to ASEAN, we are entering the Middle East and North Africa region.”



"We have seen a significant pull effect into ASEAN off the back of the growth in our ANZ business, with demand coming from construction leaders looking for a construction management platform that enables them to better manage the construction lifecycle. We are also seeing a number of multinationals looking to extend their use of Procore globally,” said Tom Karemacher, Vice President APAC, Procore. “ASEAN is a high-growth market, and we are looking forward to partnering with the industry to uplift its digital capability and provide value to all stakeholders in construction. We already have talented people based in Singapore and are accelerating hiring in the region to better serve the industry.”



Procore has a growing customer and partner base across ASEAN. Regional customers include Obayashi Corporation, Sime Darby Property, Precise Development, and a core channel partnership has been established with CS+Global+Group.



“CS Global Group is constantly exploring and evaluating solutions to help our clients implement transformational technology to drive productivity and add value to their business. There is growing demand for collaboration platforms in this region. Procore’s APAC expansion is timely and CSG is honoured to partner with Procore for its next phase of growth," said Eugene Low, CEO, CS Global Group.



Procore’s Singapore-based team will include sales, marketing, product implementation and customer success professionals, enabling local customers to receive timely support. Procore’s regional operations will continue to be run out of its APAC headquarters in Sydney.



About Procore



Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608006130/en/



