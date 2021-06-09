Regents Of The University Of California Buys DoorDash Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Allogene Therapeutics Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Orchard Therapeutics PLC

New Purchases: DASH, PLTR, EB, CTMX, BLI, CWT,

DASH, PLTR, EB, CTMX, BLI, CWT, Added Positions: BABA,

BABA, Reduced Positions: ALLO, CNST, RAPT,

ALLO, CNST, RAPT, Sold Out: RVMD, ORTX, MMC,

Oakland, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DoorDash Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Palantir Technologies Inc, Eventbrite Inc, CytomX Therapeutics Inc, sells Allogene Therapeutics Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Orchard Therapeutics PLC, Marsh & McLennan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regents Of The University Of California. As of 2021Q1, Regents Of The University Of California owns 31 stocks with a total value of $763 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 42,690,843 shares, 77.05% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 221,026 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.82% Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) - 675,743 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.93% RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 1,000,000 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.89% DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 141,841 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. New Position

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $136.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 141,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 120,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $6.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in California Water Service Group. The purchase prices were between $52.59 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $55.48. The stock is now traded at around $56.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regents Of The University Of California added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $215.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 221,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Orchard Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $4.39 and $9.08, with an estimated average price of $7.13.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13.