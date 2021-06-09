FormFactor Appoints New Board Member

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. ( FORM) today announced the appointment of Jorge Titinger to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Titinger joins the FormFactor Board of Directors with over 30 years of experience in the high-tech industry and has held various executive positions in the semiconductor equipment and computer industries. Mr. Titinger is Founder and CEO of Titinger Consulting, a consulting firm focused on providing strategy, corporate transformation, and culture advice to its clients. From February 2012 to November 2016 Mr. Titinger served as President, Chief Executive Officer and director of Silicon Graphics, Inc. Mr. Titinger also served as a senior executive at Verigy Ltd. from 2008 to 2011, including serving as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to Verigy, Mr. Titinger held senior executive positions at FormFactor, Inc., KLA-Tencor Corporation, Applied Materials, and Hewlett-Packard.

Mr. Titinger currently serves as a director of Axcelis Technologies, Inc., CalAmp Corp. and Panasas, Inc. Mr. Titinger’s other board experience includes his service as a director of Xcerra Corporation from 2012 until it was acquired by Cohu in 2018 where he served as a director until May 2021.

Mr. Titinger is Co-Author of the book “Differences That Make A Difference,” which focuses on the topic of inclusion and diversity and its impact on the success of companies.

Mr. Titinger holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Stanford University.

Chairperson of the Board of Directors of FormFactor, Tom St. Dennis, said, “We are excited that Mr. Titinger has accepted the appointment to our Board of Directors, and his presence will certainly bring a wealth of experience to the company.”

