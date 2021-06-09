Affirm to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference





Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), today announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference onThursday, June 17, 2021. The discussion will begin at 1:20 PM ET.









This fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.affirm.com%2F. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the conference.









About Affirm









Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.









AFRM-F





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005760/en/