Ladder Announces Pricing of $650 Million Senior Notes Offering

Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder,” the “Company” or “our”) (NYSE: LADR) announced today that its subsidiaries, Ladder Capital Finance Holdings LLLP and Ladder Capital Finance Corporation (collectively, the “Issuers”), have priced a private offering of $650 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.750% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”), which represents a $250 million increase from the previously announced size of the offering. The sale of the Notes is expected to be completed on or about June 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be the Issuers’ senior unsecured obligations and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and each of the Issuers’ wholly owned domestic subsidiaries that guarantees their outstanding notes.

The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. General corporate purposes may include funding our pipeline of new loans, investments in our core business lines and repayments of indebtedness, including potential redemptions of our outstanding notes.

The Notes are being offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell the Notes or a solicitation for an offer to purchase the Notes.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with $5.4 billion of assets as of March 31, 2021. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, Ladder specializes in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladder’s management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Company’s investors, owning over 10% of the Company’s equity.

Forward-Looking Statements and Coronavirus Risk

Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking” statements, including those regarding the Notes offering and the intended use of proceeds from the Notes offering. These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Ladder believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, market factors affecting the Notes offering and the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as its consolidated financial statements, related notes, and other financial information appearing therein, and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Ladder expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

