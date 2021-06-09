Logo
Arcutis Announces Appointment of Sue-Jean Lin to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that Sue-Jean Lin has been appointed to the Arcutis Board of Directors effective June 9, 2021, and that Jonathan Silverstein, J.D. has decided to step down from the Board for personal reasons.

“We thank Jonathan for his outstanding contributions to Arcutis,” commented Patrick Heron, Chairman of the Arcutis Board of Directors. “His leadership was instrumental in driving the continued success of the company over the past 4 years, including providing invaluable input to multiple successful private and public financings. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors, and we will deeply miss his intellect, humor and friendship.”

“We are pleased to welcome Sue-Jean to the Arcutis Board,” said Frank Watanabe, Arcutis’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “She brings unique and very deep digital and information technology expertise to our board, as well as extensive executive experience in the life sciences industry. With 30 years of digital, operational, financial, and leadership experience in driving higher business performance for global pharmaceutical companies, Sue-Jean will play a critical role in guiding Arcutis as we expand and advance our pipeline of novel immuno-dermatology drug candidates and prepare for our first potential commercial launch.”

“I am thrilled to join the Arcutis board at this pivotal time,” said Sue-Jean Lin. “The Company’s lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, shows strong promise as an innovative treatment for skin diseases where there is currently significant unmet need. I look forward to supporting the company’s growth trajectory with my insight and expertise, specifically in digital transformation, information technology, finance, risk management, and commercial operations.”

Ms. Lin is Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Alcon (: ALC), a global leader in eye care where she played a key role during its journey to becoming an independent, publicly traded company. Prior to Alcon, she was a member of the Hill-Rom executive leadership team, serving in the capacity of Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Here she was instrumental in developing a new business model that enabled patient engagement and improved the effectiveness of biomedical professionals. During her career she also served multiple roles at Allergan, including as the Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, and as the regional Chief Financial Officer for Allergan’s Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific commercial operations. Ms. Lin holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Nevada, Reno.

About Arcutis
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( ARQT) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. Arcutis’ robust pipeline includes four novel drug candidates currently in development for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. The company’s lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to revitalize the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including, among others, statements regarding the potential for roflumilast to revolutionize the standard of care in plaque psoriasis and other inflammatory dermatological conditions. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in the clinical development process and regulatory approval process, the timing of regulatory filings, and our ability to defend our intellectual property. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties applicable to our business, see the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2021, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Investor and Media Contact:
[email protected]

