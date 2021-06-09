KB Home Announces Completion of Cash Tender Offer for Senior Notes

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 7.000% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”), totaling $450,000,000 in aggregate principal amount. The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 8, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”).

As of the Expiration Date, a total of $269,829,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes had been validly tendered in the Tender Offer, excluding $2,686,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2021 Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. The Company accepted for purchase all of the 2021 Notes that were validly tendered, paid the Offer Consideration (as defined below) (plus accrued and unpaid interest) thereon and settled the Tender Offer (other than with respect to the 2021 Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures) on June 9, 2021 (the “Settlement Date”).

In accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions of the Tender Offer, the Company offered to make a cash payment to all holders who validly tendered their 2021 Notes in the Tender Offer of $1,017.25 per $1,000 principal amount of 2021 Notes tendered (the “Offer Consideration”), plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the Settlement Date. With respect to 2021 Notes accepted for purchase that were tendered and are subsequently delivered in accordance with the guaranteed delivery procedures, the Company expects such tendering holders to receive payment of the Offer Consideration for such accepted 2021 Notes on June 11, 2021, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the Settlement Date. The Company is funding the payment for tendered and accepted 2021 Notes with a portion of the net proceeds from its previously announced issuance and sale of $390 million in aggregate principal amount of new 4.00% Senior Notes due 2031.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase with respect to any of the 2021 Notes. This press release is not a redemption notice for the 2021 Notes.

