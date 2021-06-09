Greenrose Acquisition Corp. to Present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenrose Acquisition Corp. ( GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW) (Greenrose), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, is scheduled to participate in the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference , which is being held virtually from June 14-16, 2021.



Greenrose management is scheduled to present on Monday, June ­14th at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here .

Management will also participate in a cannabis multi-state operator panel on Monday, June 14th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time, which will be webcast and accessible through the conference website here .

About Greenrose

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Following the transactions forming the Platform, Greenrose will be a vertically integrated, multistate operator cannabis company. For more information, visit greenrosecorp.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]