News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers to Participate in the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference





News Corp announced today that HarperCollins Publishers President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Murray will participate in the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference on Tuesday, June 15. The virtual session will begin at 9:30am EDT.









To listen to a live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https%3A%2F%2Fnewscorp.com%2Finvestor-relations-2%2Fpresentations%2F. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.









View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005871/en/