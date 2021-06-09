Granite Construction CEO to Participate in Vertical Research Partners Infrastructure Virtual Summit





Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) announced that Kyle Larkin, Granite’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Vertical Research Partners analyst Michael Dudas on June 16, 2021 at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET. This fireside chat will be available to Vertical Research Partners clients.









A video replay can be accessed from Granite’s website approximately 24 hours after the virtual fireside chat.









About Granite









Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit Granite’s website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005650/en/

