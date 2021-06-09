Logo
WW Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. ( WW), a global wellness company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program, today announced that it will present at the following virtual investor conferences.

Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-commerce Conference
Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 2:55 p.m. ET
Presenters: Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nick Hotchkin, Chief Operating Officer, and Amy O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer

Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference
Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 3:50 p.m. ET
Presenters: Amy O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lysaght, Chief Digital Officer

The presentations will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company's corporate website at corporate.ww.com in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. An archive of the webcasts will be available on this site for 30 days.

About WW International, Inc.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. As a global wellness company, we inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive digital app, expert Coaches and engaging experiences, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset and sleep. Leveraging nearly six decades of expertise in nutritional and behavioral change science, providing real human connection and building inspired communities, our purpose is to democratize and deliver holistic wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

For more information, contact:
Corey Kinger
[email protected]

