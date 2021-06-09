Angi Inc. Monthly Metrics Available on IAC IR Site

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IAC ( IAC) posted monthly metrics for May 2021, including metrics for Angi Inc. ( ANGI), on the investor relations section of the IAC website at https://ir.iac.com/.



About Angi Inc.

Angi is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of over 250,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey. Angi is an operating business of Angi Inc., formerly ANGI Homeservices Inc. ( ANGI).

About IAC

IAC ( IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today has majority ownership of Angi Inc., which also includes HomeAdvisor Powered by Angi and Handy, and operates Dotdash and Care.com, among many others. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

