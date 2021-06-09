Axalta Names Tyrone Michael Jordan to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Axalta Names Tyrone Michael Jordan to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Former President & Chief Operating Officer of DURA Automotive Systems Brings Deep Mobility Expertise to the Axalta Board

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced that Tyrone Michael Jordan (TJ) has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. He will serve on the Company's Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Axalta_Logo.jpg

"We are extremely pleased to welcome TJ to the Axalta Board of Directors and look forward to his contributions in helping Axalta achieve its ambitious growth agenda," said Mark Garrett, Axalta's Board Chair. "As an accomplished leader in the global mobility and aerospace industries, TJ brings valuable experience and insights relevant to Axalta's Mobility business, as well as a strong international and innovation background."

With the appointment of Mr. Jordan, Axalta's Board is composed of ten directors, all with unique backgrounds and experience in areas important to Axalta's business, including executive leadership, finance, audit, management consulting and global operations, and in relevant industries, including specialty chemicals and several of Axalta's end markets.

"TJ's experience scaling new technologies makes him an ideal addition to our Board as Axalta continues to leverage our best-in-class technologies to grow our businesses globally," added Robert Bryant, Axalta's Chief Executive Officer. "TJ's counsel will be invaluable as we execute on the strategy that we announced at our recent Capital Markets Day event in May."

Mr. Jordan, 59, is the former President & Chief Operating Officer of DURA Automotive Systems, a tier one supplier of mechatronic control systems for hybrid/electric vehicle systems, Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), and luxury trim systems for premier automotive brands, where he was responsible for strategic growth, innovation, technology and six sigma operational initiatives across the global enterprise, including operations in Asia, Europe, North America and South America. Under his leadership, DURA instituted new electric vehicle/hybrid intelligent technologies and an operational excellence transformation strategy to ensure the efficiency and flexibility needed to thrive during the next technological period of mobility evolution.

Mr. Jordan joined DURA in 2015, following an accomplished 30-year career which included executive roles at General Motors Corporation (GM) and United Technologies Corporation (UTC). While at GM, which included assignments living internationally in Brazil, China and Mexico, Mr. Jordan held a variety of leadership positions in operations, business development, mergers and acquisitions, engineering, strategy, and new innovation & technology product development, ultimately serving as GM's Executive Vice President, Global Operations and Customer Experience. Mr. Jordan also served UTC in prominent roles that included Global Senior Vice President, Operations and Supply Chain, Aerospace Systems.

Mr. Jordan received his Executive Aerospace & Defense Master of Business Administration (ADMBA) in Operations, Strategy & Finance with Highest Distinction from the Haslam Business School at the University of Tennessee, a B.S. in Pre-law from Eastern Michigan University, and a BASc in Industrial Engineering Technology from Purdue University.

Mr. Jordan currently serves on the boards of directors of Oshkosh Corporation, TPI Composites, Inc. and Trinity Industries, Inc. He also serves on the Dean's Advisory Board of the College of Business of Eastern Michigan University.

About Axalta Coating Systems:

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings, pipelines and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contact
Christopher Mecray
D +1 215 255 7970
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH05936&sd=2021-06-09 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-names-tyrone-michael-jordan-to-board-of-directors-301309271.html

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH05936&Transmission_Id=202106091605PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH05936&DateId=20210609
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment