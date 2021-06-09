Logo
Celsius Holdings Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 9, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: CELH) Celsius Holdings, Inc., maker of global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 6,518,267 shares of common stock, consisting of 5,518,267 shares of common stock offered by certain selling stockholders of Celsius Holdings (the "Selling Stockholders") and 1,000,000 shares of common stock offered by Celsius Holdings. In addition, certain Selling Stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 977,740 shares of common stock. Celsius Holdings will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock offered by the Selling Stockholders. The offering is subject to market and other conditions. Celsius Holdings intends to use the net proceeds received by it from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Celsius_Holdings_Logo.jpg

UBS Investment Bank and Jefferies are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The proposed public offering is being made pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 9, 2021 and became automatically effective upon filing. The proposed public offering is being made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained, when available, from:

  • UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, telephone: 888-827-7275 or email: [email protected];
  • Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by calling (877) 821-7388, or by emailing [email protected];

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a fast-growing company in the functional energy drink and supplement categories in the United States and internationally, engaged in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional calorie-burning supplements that offer clinically proven and innovative formulas meant to improve the health and wellness of our consumers. CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy,  CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements contain projections of Celsius Holdings' future results of operations and/or financial position, or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since Celsius Holdings' actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: general economic and business conditions; our business strategy for expanding our presence in our industry; anticipated trends in our financial condition and results of operation; the impact of competition and technology change; existing and future regulations affecting our business; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports Celsius Holdings has filed previously with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsius Holdings does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.

Investor Relations:
Cameron Donahue
(651) 707-3532
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA06403&sd=2021-06-09 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-holdings-announces-proposed-public-offering-of-common-stock-301309454.html

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA06403&Transmission_Id=202106091611PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA06403&DateId=20210609
