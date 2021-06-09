Logo
Carrier Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 9, 2021

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per outstanding share of Carrier common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 10, 2021 to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 24, 2021.

About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Cautionary Statement
This release contains statements related to anticipated earnings, cash flows and dividends that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Past dividends provide no assurance as to future dividends. The payment and amount of future dividends could vary significantly from past amounts due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which Carrier and its businesses operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction, the impact of weather conditions, pandemic health issues (including COVID-19 and its effects, among other things, on production and on global supply, demand, and distribution as the outbreak continues and results in a prolonged period of travel, commercial and other restrictions and limitations), natural disasters and the financial condition of Carrier's customers and suppliers; (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) future levels of indebtedness, capital spending and research and development spending; (4) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and Carrier's capital structure and credit ratings; (5) the effect of changes (including potentially as a result of the new administration in Washington, D.C.) in tax, environmental, regulatory (including among other things import/export) and other laws and regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which Carrier and its businesses operate; (6) risks associated with indebtedness, including that incurred as a result of financing transactions undertaken in connection with the separation from United Technologies Corporation (the "Separation"), since renamed Raytheon Technologies Corporation, as well as Carrier's ability to reduce indebtedness and the timing thereof; (7) the risk that dis-synergy costs, costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the Separation will exceed Carrier's estimates; and (8) the impact of the Separation on Carrier's business and Carrier's resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties.  The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CARR-IR

Contact:

Ashley Barrie


561-365-1260


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE06258&sd=2021-06-09 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-board-of-directors-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301309421.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE06258&Transmission_Id=202106091615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE06258&DateId=20210609
