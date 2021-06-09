New Blackmer® Sliding Vane Pump Delivers Superior Performance and Reliability for LPG Bobtails and Transports

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackmer, part of PSG, a Dover (NYSE: DOV) company, and a global leader in specialty pumps and reciprocating compressor technologies, is pleased to announce the availability of its new sliding vane pump. This new product, called the Blackmer TLGLF3HD, is a flange-mounted truck pump designed to further increase pump reliability and safety, while optimizing the loading and unloading speeds of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) products for bobtails and transport trucks.

The new TLGLF3HD sliding vane pump is designed with state-of-the-art self-adjusting vanes that can sustain fast load times, unmatched by other pump technologies that suffer from internal wear and time-wasting slip. The TLGLF3HD also features a higher flow rate, increasing the amount of liquid that travels through the pump in a given time by 55% compared to previous 3-inch Blackmer truck pump models. This higher flow rate makes the TLGLF3HD an ideal solution for high-capacity bobtails handling high-volume deliveries to residential farms and commercial customers.

The TLGLF3HD is directly coupled to the tank, without additional pipe and fittings between tank and pump. This has smoother operation, maximizing performance and reliability.

"Blackmer originated the first truck-mounted pump in 1915 and has continued to develop innovative pumping solutions ever since," said Chris Hordyk, Blackmer Product Manager. "Not only does the new TLGLF3HD decrease LPG loading and unloading times, which means less wear and tear on the equipment, it also sets the standard for sustained high-level performance, energy efficiency, and trouble-free operation. This makes the TLGLF3HD the go-to choice for LPG transport truck builders and propane marketers for truck-mounted pumps."

For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer.com. Blackmer is a product brand within PSG®, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, please go to psgdover.com.

About Blackmer:

Blackmer® is the leading global provider of innovative and high-quality positive displacement, regenerative turbine and centrifugal pump, and reciprocating compressor technologies for the transfer of liquids and gasses. For more than a century, the Blackmer name has stood for unparalleled product performance, superior services and support, well-timed innovation and a commitment to total customer satisfaction. Supported by a worldwide network of distributors and original equipment manufacturers, Blackmer pumps and compressors are used in a multitude of applications in the Process, Energy and Military & Marine markets. Blackmer, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, is part of PSG, a Dover company. For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer.com.

About PSG:

PSG is a global pump and dispensing solution expert and leading manufacturer of pumps, systems and related flow-control technology for the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids and materials. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque™, All-Flo, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, EnviroGear®, Griswold®, Hydro Systems, Mouvex®, Neptune™, Quattroflow™, RedScrew™ and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents, North America, Europe and Asia, in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps and Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

PSG Contact:

Mark Pyk

(616) 475-9330

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-blackmer-sliding-vane-pump-delivers-superior-performance-and-reliability-for-lpg-bobtails-and-transports-301309068.html

SOURCE Dover