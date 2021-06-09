AES Wins Annual Edison Award for Alamitos Battery Energy Storage Project in California

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AES Wins Annual Edison Award for Alamitos Battery Energy Storage Project in California

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

The first-of-its-kind project ushered in the widespread domestic and global adoption of energy storage

PR Newswire

ARLINGTON, Va., June 9, 2021

ARLINGTON, Va., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today announced that the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) awarded its Alamitos Battery Energy Storage System with the US Edison Award, the highest honor given in the electric power industry.

AES_Logo.jpg

AES' Alamitos BESS is a first-of-its-kind project that ushered in wide domestic and global adoption of energy storage.

Completed in 2020 and located in Long Beach, California, AES' Alamitos Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project made history as the first stand-alone energy storage project in the US built specifically in lieu of a new natural gas peaking plant. The 100-megawatt, 400 megawatt-hour Alamitos BESS uses Fluence Advancion 5 technology and is one of the largest battery storage systems in operation in the world today. When fully charged, it supplies power to tens of thousands of homes in milliseconds.

Not only does the Alamitos BESS help provide Southern California with reliable power during times of peak demand, but the technology is designed to enable the widespread adoption of renewables, also helping the State of California meet its goal of 100% carbon-free energy by 2045. 

"We are honored to be recognized with the 2021 US Edison Award. Together with Fluence, we are proud to develop the solutions that are enabling the transition of our entire sector," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and CEO. "Our thanks go out to Southern California Edison for their foresight and leadership in enabling this innovative project." 

"As EEI member companies continue to advance their clean energy commitments, new technologies such as AES' energy storage system are positively transforming the electric power industry," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "AES' investment enhances the resilience, reliability and security of the energy grid while also benefiting the customers and the communities they serve every day. I applaud their innovative work and congratulate them for winning this prestigious award." 

This award is AES' seventh Edison Award, the most awarded to any electric energy company in recent history.

About AES
The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.  

favicon.png?sn=PH06245&sd=2021-06-09 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aes-wins-annual-edison-award-for-alamitos-battery-energy-storage-project-in-california-301309482.html

SOURCE The AES Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH06245&Transmission_Id=202106091645PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH06245&DateId=20210609
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment