Boyd Gaming and Hawaiian Airlines Launch Partnership, Offering More Opportunities to Earn B Connected Rewards and HawaiianMiles

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONOLULU, June 9, 2021

HONOLULU, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation and Hawaiian Airlines today announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership that will allow members to earn even more benefits and rewards with Boyd Gaming's award-winning B Connected player loyalty program and the carrier's celebrated HawaiianMiles program.

Hawaiian_Airlines_Logo.jpg

Effective today, Boyd Gaming and Hawaiian Airlines loyalty members will enjoy reciprocal earning and redemption benefits with Boyd Gaming's B Connected Points and the airline's HawaiianMiles program. The partnership provides customers with greater access to B Connected's exciting selection of reward tiers, exclusive player benefits and memorable entertainment experiences, as well as more ways to earn and use HawaiianMiles – making membership in both loyalty programs more attractive and valuable than ever.

"Hawaii is an incredibly popular destination among Boyd Gaming customers across the country, and Hawaii residents love nothing more than a trip to the 'Ninth Island' of Las Vegas," said Matt Ryan, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Boyd Gaming. "Through this new partnership, we can offer Boyd Gaming guests valuable rewards for their next excursion on Hawaiian Airlines – no matter which way they are going!"

"It's no secret our guests have a strong affinity for Las Vegas and Boyd Gaming properties, so we're thrilled to offer our HawaiianMiles members more value through reciprocal program benefits," said Danica Wong, director of HawaiianMiles at Hawaiian Airlines. "We also look forward to welcoming more B Connected customers onboard to experience our signature Mea Hoʻokipa (I am host) service as they travel to our island home."   

Recognized as one of USA Today's "10Best" casino loyalty programs nationwide, the B Connected program offers five player tiers – Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium. And while the rewards and perks keep growing as players move up through the tiers, B Connected offers every member a wide host of great benefits, including discounts on hotel stays and retail purchases at Boyd Gaming properties; special discounts with exclusive partners; and access to Boyd Gaming promotions and contests. B Connected members also have the opportunity to earn annual cruises; vacations to B Connected destinations in Las Vegas and Hawaii; and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as luxury VIP vacations, incredible culinary experiences, and exclusive entertainment and sporting events.

As a member of the B Connected network, all tier benefits and B Connected Points are honored at Boyd Gaming properties across the country, including Boyd Gaming destination resorts in Las Vegas, the Gulf Coast, East Coast, and throughout the Midwest.

The HawaiianMiles program, which was introduced in 1998, is free for members to join and offers a lifetime of flexibility with no mileage expiration. Miles can be earned for every mile flown with Hawaiian Airlines, and by flying with the carrier's designated partner airlines, making purchases with the Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® or shopping at partner merchants. Miles can be redeemed for travel, food, shopping and more, or turned into a charitable donation via the HawaiianMiles giving program.

For more information about the B Connected program, visit www.bconnectedonline.com. To learn more about Hawaiian Airlines' HawaiianMiles program, visit www.HawaiianAirlines.com.

About Boyd Gaming
Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 17 years (2004-2020) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 92nd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers nonstop flights within the islands, between Hawai'i and more U.S. gateway cities (16) than any other airline, as well as service connecting the islands with Japan and South Korea. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian has temporarily suspended service in Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

favicon.png?sn=LA05408&sd=2021-06-09 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boyd-gaming-and-hawaiian-airlines-launch-partnership-offering-more-opportunities-to-earn-b-connected-rewards-and-hawaiianmiles-301309364.html

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA05408&Transmission_Id=202106091615PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA05408&DateId=20210609
