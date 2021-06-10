Xos, Inc. Announces New Powertrain Order from Wiggins Lift Co., Inc.





Xos, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles ("Xos" or the "Company") that recently announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC) (“NextGen”), today announced that Powered by Xos™ (“Powered by Xos”), the company’s recently announced powertrain division, has secured an order from repeat Xos customer Wiggins Lift Co., Inc. (“Wiggins”), bringing the total number of powertrain systems to 38 powertrain systems to be delivered this year.





“We are thrilled that Wiggins has chosen to further commit to Xos as its partner to implement powertrain systems in its eBull product line, which demonstrates the strength of our technology and existing customer relationships,” said Dakota Semler, CEO and Co-Founder of Xos, Inc. “We have demonstrated that the technology we have developed for last mile delivery vehicles can be adapted to numerous off-highway applications that are also ripe for electrification, like Wiggins’ high-capacity forklifts, which have short routes and easy access to charging infrastructure.”









Wiggins is a premier manufacturer of high-capacity forklifts for marine, industrial, agriculture, military, and other specialized applications. Wiggins initially ordered 20 powertrain systems for its Yard eBull product line to be used in ports to load and unload large cargo ships. To date, 14 of those systems have been successfully deployed in eBull units currently working in the Port of Stockton, California, prompting an additional order of 18 more systems. Wiggins may place additional orders pending finalization of current conversations for units scheduled to be deployed in Stockton, West Sacramento, and Los Angeles.









“Wiggins is dedicated to offering best-in-class forklifts to our customers, and that includes implementing the latest innovation and cutting edge technology to increase our products’ efficiency, enhance sustainability, and improve the overall customer experience,” said Micah McDowell, Director of Sales at Wiggins. “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Xos to expand the integration of its powertrain systems into our eBull platform and provide a more sustainable product to our customers, decreasing our customers’ maintenance and total cost of ownership while minimizing our impact on the environment.”









Xos announced the launch of its new division, Powered by Xos, on June 10, 2021. The division will provide customers with proprietary powertrain technology and robust components, purposefully designed for the rigors of commercial use, as well as robust engineering, design, and integration services. Powered by Xos will offer a broad range of solutions including high voltage batteries, power distribution and management componentry, battery management systems, system controls, inverters, electric traction motors, and auxiliary drive systems, among others.









Xos plans to close its previously announced business combination with NextGen in the third quarter of 2021. To learn more about Powered by Xos, feel free to visit www.xostrucks.com%2Fpowertrain, or view an introductory video here.









About Xos, Inc.









Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to decarbonizing commercial trucking fleets. Xos designs and manufactures cost-competitive, fully electric commercial vehicles. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last mile, back-to-base routes of less than 200 miles per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.









About Wiggins Lift Co. Inc.









Wiggins Lift Co. Inc. is a premier manufacturer of high-capacity forklifts for marine, industrial, agriculture, military, and other specialized applications. With capacities ranging to 88,000 pounds, Wiggins’ high-capacity, specialized forklifts have established the company as a global supplier for materials-handling machines. Some applications include boat-handling for dry-stack marina storage and material-handling machines for the military operation in heavy seas on board the US Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship. Other machines provide unique solutions for mining organizations, breakbulk, and agricultural enterprises. Some customers include government agencies, such as the Atomic Energy of Canada and the USA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The company was founded in the 1950s in Oxnard, Calif. and remains family run and owned to this day.









About NextGen









NextGen Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. NextGen is led by George Mattson, a former Partner at Goldman, Sachs & Co., and Gregory Summe, former Chairman and CEO of Perkin Elmer and Vice Chairman of the Carlyle Group. NextGen is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "NGAC." For more information, please visit www.nextgenacq.com.









