Ollie's Explosive Growth Creates 2,000 Jobs Across 28 States





Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s), one of America’s largest closeout retailers, is hosting a nationwide hiring event on June 15th from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. to fill 2,000 positions across its 400+ store+locations, three distribution centers, and Store Support Center in Harrisburg, PA. On-site interviews will be conducted at all locations.









“It’s an exciting time for Ollie’s as we continue to expand our store presence across the country. This year alone we have opened 20 new stores with 30 more slated to open by the end of 2021,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. “Our June 15th hiring event opens the door to add new team members to our amazing company who want to start to build their career at one of the fastest growing retail companies in the country.”









Ollie’s currently employs approximately 10,000 associates. Team members benefit from competitive wages, paid time off and opportunities for rapid promotion within the company. Full-time employees also receive comprehensive benefits including affordable healthcare, vision and dental plans, paid company holidays and 401K with employee match.









With 2,000 positions available, there will be many roles to fill during the June 15th hiring event including full-time, part-time, seasonal, and leadership positions at its more than 400 retail locations, three distribution centers in York, PA; Commerce, GA; and Lancaster, TX; as well as positions at the Ollie’s Store Support Center in Harrisburg, PA.









Interested applicants can also text “Apply” to 33097 or visit an Ollie’s store or distribution center nearest them on June 15 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. for an on-the-spot interview. Carrier messages & data rates may apply. Privacy policy: %2F%2Follies.us%2Fprivacy. Terms of use: %2F%2Follies.us%2Fterms. For a complete list of openings, visit www.ollies.us%2Fcareers%2F.









About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.





Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 406 “semi-lovely” stores and growing in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings is a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005157/en/