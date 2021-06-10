Novan Announces Positive Preclinical Data in SB019 COVID-19 Anti-Viral Therapy Program

– Data indicate that berdazimer sodium prevents progression of SARS-CoV-2 infection in two independent in vivo transmission studies –



– Statistically significant, dose-dependent reduction in the amount of virus in the lung with doses as low as 2 mg/mL –

– Preliminary toxicology and pharmacology study results suggest intranasal administration is well-tolerated and safe –

DURHAM, N.C., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) ( NOVN), today announced positive preclinical results with berdazimer sodium in a SARS-CoV-2 transmission model in golden Syrian hamsters. In light of these promising results, the Company is exploring opportunities to develop an anti-viral therapy against COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, both internally and potentially through strategic partnerships for this program.

To further evaluate the potential of its NITRICIL™ platform technology as an intranasal treatment option for COVID-19, the Company initiated preclinical in vivo studies evaluating the efficacy of berdazimer sodium to reduce viral burden in infected animals and to deter viral transmission to uninfected animals. The work was conducted at the Institute for Antiviral Research at Utah State University. Results from two separate studies independently demonstrated the ability of berdazimer sodium to prevent progression of infection into the lungs after transmission, significantly limiting severity of disease in this model. The intranasal treatment was well-tolerated during the preclinical in vivo studies, and no treatment-related adverse events were observed.

“These preclinical data are encouraging and provide the basis that we were looking for to support continuing down the development path for SB019. We are exploring avenues to interact with the FDA to expedite or streamline a development program for a potential intranasal treatment option for COVID-19,” commented Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer.

SARS-CoV-2 infected animals were co-housed with healthy animals to induce infection via animal-to-animal transmission. The effect of a repeat, once daily intranasal treatment regimen with berdazimer sodium at various doses was assessed versus placebo controls. The endpoints included nasal and lung tissue viral count, in addition to body weight changes, an indicator of disease severity.

The Company observed a dose-dependent, statistically significant reduction (P<0.0001) in the amount of virus in the lungs of animals treated with berdazimer sodium concentrations as low as 2 mg/mL compared to placebo-treated controls. The effect was observed after co-habitation with infected hamsters who were also treated with berdazimer sodium. The average amount of virus in the lungs was reduced by greater than 4 logs (>99.99%) with more than half of the animals having no detectable virus in lung tissue at all.

Catalent, a leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, continues to support Novan’s CMC efforts and development of an intranasal formulation, SB019, for use in the Company’s COVID-19 program.

Preclinical tolerability and toxicology studies were conducted at a third-party research organization to inform product development at Catalent. The initial studies support the established safety profile of berdazimer sodium and suggest favorable tolerability when administered intranasally after repeat dosing.

Further, preclinical dose-range finding studies are being conducted to inform potential human clinical trial design and dosing regimen.

Based on the scientific literature, the Company’s previously reported in vitro results and the in vivo results announced today, Novan believes that nitric oxide may inhibit viral replication by disrupting protein function critical for viral replication and infection through generation of reactive intermediates. The Company plans to submit a request to the FDA to determine an appropriate path to bring a new potential treatment option to patients, as quickly as possible. The Company is evaluating its strategy to submit an IND for the purposes of advancing its SB019 product candidate, subject to regulatory guidance, successful completion of IND-enabling toxicology studies and obtaining additional financing or strategic partnering.

