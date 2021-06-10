Safe-T Signs Partner Agreement with ELCA for the Resale of its Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Solution

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd., has partnered with ELCA Informatique SA (“ELCA”), the largest independent IT and cybersecurity consultancy company in Switzerland, to expand its global presence with the resale of Safe-T’s products and solutions in the Swiss market.

Through this strategic partnership, ELCA will offer Safe-T’s solutions to its enterprise customers in various sectors, such as financial services, defense, energy, healthcare and other industries. Safe-T’s ZoneZero® family of ZTNA solutions will be offered as an on-premises deployment or as a cloud service, to protect the enterprise customers’ critical and sensitive data.

ELCA is the largest independent IT and cybersecurity consultancy company in Switzerland with over 1,400 specialists, mostly IT professionals. Founded in 1968, ELCA is a well-established company with a strong presence in the Swiss market and offices in Lausanne, Zurich, Geneva, Bern and Basel, providing high-quality, innovative solutions to hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries, including financial services, defense, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, transportation and logistics, and ended 2020 with annual revenues of CHF 172 million.

Safe-T’s ZTNA solutions grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis, while giving users fast and seamless access to the resources they need. This creates a “verify-first, access-second” zero-trust approach across an organization’s applications, enabling enhanced security, greater visibility, and better user experience. It controls the access to internal services and utilizes third-party identity providers such as Microsoft, Okta Solutions, Duo Security, and Fortinet to authenticate each user.

"Safe-T is a recognized leader in highly specialized solutions to keep organizations safe from malicious attacks and data leakages, by securing the access to the data and application. Safe-T’s solutions are a perfect complement for us,” said Fabrice Guye, Senior Business Development and Sales Manager at ELCA. “Safe-T’s know-how and international expertise will help us to strengthen our offering and partnerships in Switzerland.”

"ELCA is a highly valued partner with its well-recognized brand and diversified customer base and is a great strategic fit for us to introduce our innovative solutions to the Swiss market. We are already working together to spread the word about Safe-T’s ZTNA solutions among ELCA's partners,” said Avi Rubinstein, Safe-T’s Chief Business Officer. “We have long enabled organizations to create a true zero-trust framework. We look forward to bringing our leading security solution to Switzerland, one of the most advanced markets in Europe."

About ELCA

ELCA is one of the biggest independent Swiss full-service providers for business and technology solutions, and a leader in the fields of IT business consulting, software development and maintenance, and IT systems integration. ELCA solutions reduce complexity and increase innovation cycles, improve business outcomes and customer satisfaction. The privately-owned company has branches in Lausanne, Zurich, Geneva, Berne, Paris, Madrid, Basel, Granada, Mauritius and Ho Chi Minh City (offshore development).

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.

Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

The wide range of access solutions, empowered by our patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, reduce organizations’ attack surface, improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats and enable them smooth digital transformation and to safely migrate to the cloud.

We also offer intelligent data collection cloud service, based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured business proxy network which enables clients to collect accurate, transparent and sensitive data from public online sources.

Safe-T’s solutions on AWS Marketplace are available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

