Astro Aerospace to Complete eVTOL 1:2 Scale Prototype by Q1 2022 - Full-Sized eVTOL Vehicle Expected Q1 2024

Dallas, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astro Aerospace ( ASDN) ("Astro" or the "Company"), a developer of eVTOL aerial vehicles and drones, and Horizon Aircraft ("Horizon"), a developer of advanced hybrid electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced the completion of their 1:6 scale eVTOL prototype testing program, culminating in hundreds of test flights over multiple aircraft. The Company is now shifting focus to production of their 1:2 scale prototype that is already under development and are targeting Q1 2022 to begin test flying. This milestone positions the Company to launch its next phase of scale prototype production, with Astro on schedule to complete its first full-sized aircraft by Q1 2024.



The primary objective for the 1:2 scale eVTOL prototype’s test flights will be to verify aerodynamics, control systems and transitional flight. Key amongst those systems is the Cavorite X5’s patented wing system that allows it to fly a portion of its route like a normal aircraft. This innovative vertical wing system rotates to reveal a series ducted fans allowing the aircraft to takeoff and land vertically. The wings close after upon minimum forward speed, maximizing the aircraft’s aerodynamic efficiency, safety, and operational flexibility.

The full-scale Cavorite X5, which is expected to travel up to an estimated 450 km/h with a 500-kilometre range, is designed for reduced hydrocarbon emissions, poor weather, traffic avoidance, and operational flexibility. The aircraft targets Urban Air Mobility in addition to long range, Regional Air Mobility sector which is an underserved by eVTOL competitors and one in which Astro expects the first revenue generating operations to occur. Additionally, with eVTOL capability combined with high forward speed the Cavorite X5 will be ideally suited for medevac, disaster relief, cargo delivery, and other special missions.

Astro’s existing Alta and Elroy programs, combined with Horizon’s newly added Cavorite X5 is expected to better position the Company to pursue its commercialization approach through a horizontally integrated product offering that span from short range pure electric Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to longer range hybrid electric Regional Air Mobility (RAM) missions.

