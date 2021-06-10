Skye Bioscience Expands Clinical Advisory Board with the Appointment of Ophthalmology Expert Dr. Miguel González-Andrades

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. ( SKYE) (“SKYE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat glaucoma and other diseases with significant unmet need, has expanded its Clinical Advisory Board with the appointment of ophthalmology expert and innovator, Miguel González-Andrades, MD, PhD.

"We are honored to have Dr. Miguel González-Andrades join our Clinical Advisory Board at a pivotal time for the company, specifically as we advance into the first-in-human study of our lead program, THCVHS for the treatment of glaucoma," said Punit Dhillon, Skye Bioscience CEO. "Dr. González-Andrades's extensive clinical experience and innovative work in the field of ophthalmology adds great value to our outstanding team of world-class glaucoma experts, and we look forward to his contributions as we advance our ocular development strategy."

Miguel González-Andrades, MD, PhD is a clinician-scientist currently working as an ophthalmologist in the Ophthalmology Unit at Reina Sofia University Hospital, and as assistant professor and research scientist at Maimonides Biomedical Research Institute of Córdoba-University of Cordoba. Additionally, he serves since 2019 as an adjunct scientist at the Schepens Eye Research Institute and Mass Eye and Ear (SERI-MEEI), Harvard Medical School, after working there for five years leading different research projects on ocular biomedical engineering. Currently, he is the Chair of the Young Section of the European Society of Ophthalmology. During his clinical training and residency, Dr. González-Andrades focused his research on the construction of an artificial human cornea by applying tissue engineering techniques, obtaining his PhD Cum Laude in 2011 while serving as the coordinator for a multi-center phase I-II clinical trial evaluating artificial human corneas based on fibrin-agarose biomaterials.

Dr. González-Andrades has been published in international journals such as Ocul Surf, Sci Rep, Biomaterials, and Nature Biomedical Engineering and has received numerous scientific awards, including the MIT Technology Review Spain - Innovators Under 35 Award and the Discovery Channel - Born to Be Discovery Award. He also received the Knights Templar Award from the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO), and the prestigious Claes Dohlman Fellowship Award that internationally recognizes outstanding fellows training in the specialty area of Cornea and External Diseases.

In addition to Dr. González-Andrades, Skye’s Clinical Advisory Board includes:

Jeffrey Goldberg, MD, PhD: Professor and Chair of Ophthalmology and Director of the Spencer Center for Vision Research at the Byers Eye Institute at Stanford University. Dr. Goldberg is a distinguished researcher who is investigating neuroprotection and regeneration of retinal ganglion cells and the optic nerve, a significant unmet need in glaucoma and other optic neuropathies. He received the Cogan Award from the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology in 2012 and was elected in 2010 to the American Society of Clinical Investigation, an honorary society of physician-scientists. Dr. Goldberg directs an NIH-funded research laboratory and has developed significant expertise in implementing clinical trials addressing optic nerve neuroprotection and regeneration. His laboratory is developing novel nanotherapeutic approaches for eye repair in addition to validating biomarkers associated with neuroprotection.

Robert Ritch, MD: Shelley and Steven Einhorn Distinguished Chair in Ophthalmology, Chief of Glaucoma Services and Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the Mt. Sinai Medical School and Surgeon Director Emeritus. Dr. Ritch founded the Glaucoma Foundation and has contributed to multiple ophthalmology textbooks, including more than 1500 published medical and scientific articles and abstracts. He has given over 50 named lectures and received 60 national and international awards. Dr. Ritch has served on the editorial boards of several professional journals, including Journal of Glaucoma, Asia-Pacific Journal of Ophthalmology, and Archives of Ophthalmology. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Ophthalmology and a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the Royal College of Ophthalmology.

Louis Pasquale, MD, FARVO: Professor of Ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. Dr. Pasquale is Site Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at Mt. Sinai Hospital and Vice-Chair of Translational Ophthalmology Research for the Mount Sinai Healthcare System. He currently serves as Glaucoma Trustee for the Association of Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) and is a National Institute of Health's National Advisory Eye Council member. He is a member of multiple editorial boards, including Journal of Glaucoma, American Journal of Ophthalmology, and Ophthalmology Glaucoma. Dr. Pasquale is an NIH principal investigator, with continuous support since 2006.

Skye Bioscience Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of cannabinoids through the development of its proprietary, cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat diseases with significant unmet needs. The company’s lead program, THCVHS, is focused on treating glaucoma, a disease with no cure and the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com .

