Verizon Business launches On Site 5G a private 5G network for enterprise & public sector

What you need to know:



On Site 5G is Verizon’s first commercially available private 5G network solution in the U.S.

Allows large enterprise and public sector customers to bring wireless, private, secure 5G networks to their campuses, industrial and manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and other premises, even where public 5G Ultra Wideband coverage is not available

Enables the most data-intensive 5G, real-time edge compute, and IoT data applications in facilities that demand them

On Site LTE customers can upgrade to On Site 5G with ease

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced the launch of On Site 5G , Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S. On Site 5G networks are custom-designed and managed by Verizon, allowing large enterprise and public sector customers to bring Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband capabilities to indoor or outdoor facilities where high-speed, high-capacity, low-latency connectivity is crucial, regardless of whether the premises is within a public 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area.



“On Site 5G opens the commercial floodgates for the promises of 5G Ultra Wideband, allowing large enterprises and public sector organizations to custom tailor a 5G experience for any premises that demands it,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Business. “It’s the bespoke business service for what we do better than anyone else: build 5G networks that enable even the most advanced wireless, MEC, and IoT capabilities for customers on the cutting edge.”



On Site 5G is a non-standalone private network that combines 5G Ultra Wideband small cells with the LTE packet core and radios of On Site LTE, which means On Site LTE customers can upgrade to On Site 5G with ease. On Site 5G leverages the best of 5G Ultra Wideband and 4G LTE capabilities as different operational environments require, and also maintains interconnection to the organization’s LAN, SD WAN and enterprise applications. While all cellular traffic stays on-premises, On Site 5G allows authorized remote user access to enterprise applications. Controlled authorized user access and device management and the inherent privacy of on-premises networking help keep the network secure.



As 5G technology and capabilities advance and evolve, On Site 5G provides customers with a scalable, customizable platform to take advantage of developments in burgeoning technologies such as Massive IoT, AI/ML, AR/VR, real time analytics and much more. In all, Verizon’s dedicated On Site private networks offer customers the consistent, predictable performance, security, mobility, flexibility -- and now, all the capabilities of 5G -- to improve operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation.



Verizon has previously built custom 5G solutions for co-innovation and exploratory work with Corning Incorporated , Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar , Mcity at the University of Michigan , WeWork and others, and earlier this year began 5G deployment at Tyndall Air Force Base as part of a broader network deployment initiative with the U.S. Air Force.



Verizon Business’ expanding portfolio of networking and digital-transformation tools also includes 5G Business Internet , a fixed-wireless connectivity offering that leverages Verizon’s public 5G Ultra Wideband network, for businesses of all sizes. 5G Business Internet is now available in parts of 24 U.S. cities , with more to be announced on a rolling basis.



To learn more, visit the On Site 5G page at Verizon.com.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Matt Conte

[email protected]

917-848-3040