Solving Cybersecurity Business Challenges – How to Reduce Risk of Ransomware and Breaches

BOCA RATON, Fla, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions Inc (the "Company" or "Spectrum") ( SGSI), announced today that High Wire Networks Inc . (“High Wire”) and its cybersecurity business unit, Overwatch Managed Security, are hosting a half-day virtual cybersecurity conference, June 16 from 11 am-3:30 pm ET, to discuss how to reduce risk without breaking your budget.

U.S. business and organizations have seen an uptick in ransomware attacks. In just the past month cyber criminals have threatened the nation’s fuel and meat supply, and school systems, hospitals and local governments have suffered increasingly frequent ransomware attacks.

“Cybersecurity is a requirement for all businesses regardless of size, which makes it not only an IT challenge, but also a business challenge,” emphasized Mark Porter, CEO of Spectrum and High Wire. “Cybersecurity impacts your entire business including operational uptime, privacy of customer data, compliance of regulations, and company reputation.”

How can you tackle all these business challenges without breaking your budget?

Find out next Wednesday, June 16, at High Wire’s free virtual event. Don’t miss the candid Q&A revealing the naked truth about the state of cybersecurity as High Wire’s CTO David Barton interviews one of the country’s foremost experts in information security, Robert Bigman. Bigman spent 25 years protecting the nation’s most sensitive secrets and classified computer systems and networks as CISO for the Central Intelligence Agency.

We also have a great lineup of expert-led breakout sessions. You can attend one each hour or jump around to various sessions. All attendees have a chance to win one of our many amazing prizes including a Yeti cooler, Apple iPad, $150 Amazon gift cards, $100 Visa gift cards, Bluetooth speakers and Nintendo Switch.

Register here: https://conference.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1461348&tp_key=3ca4ef7438&sti=end_customers

As previously announced, High Wire has agreed to go public through a merger with Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. ( SGSI, Financial). The closing of the merger is subject to certain closing conditions that are expected to be resolved within the next few weeks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. operates through its subsidiaries ADEX Corp., Tropical Communications Inc. and AW Solutions Puerto Rico LLC. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at www.SEC.gov or the Company’s website at https://SpectrumGlobalSolutions.com/



About High Wire Networks

For 20 years, High Wire Networks has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers, and telecom providers by enabling them to minimize overhead while extending delivery capabilities around the world. Our flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services in more than 180 countries. Our services include design, installation, configuration, and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. Our new Overwatch Managed Security Platform-as-a-Service enables our partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that’s easy to sell and easy to buy for an affordable subscription. We also offer a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire Networks, partners Get Work Done. Learn more at http://www.highwirenetworks.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

