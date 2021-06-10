T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For May 2021

PR Newswire
BALTIMORE, June 10, 2021
BALTIMORE, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.59 trillion as of May 31, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.5 billion in May 2021 and $6.4 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended May 31, 2021. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended May 31, 2021, to $12.0 billion. These client transfers include $0.1 billion, $5.3 billion, and $10.2 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the May, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.
The firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2021, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
5/31/2021
4/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$
535
$
539
$
512
$
498
Fixed income, including money market
86
84
82
79
Multi-asset(b)
229
227
222
217
850
850
816
794
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity
425
428
406
397
Fixed income, including money market
92
91
90
89
Multi-asset(b)
226
224
206
190
743
743
702
676
Total assets under management
$
1,593
$
1,593
$
1,518
$
1,470
Target date retirement products
$
376
$
372
$
352
$
332
(a)
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b)
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
5/31/2021
4/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
U.S. mutual funds
Equity and blended assets
$
705
$
708
$
677
$
661
Fixed income, including money market
145
142
139
133
850
850
816
794
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity and blended assets
602
604
568
546
Fixed income, including money market
141
139
134
130
743
743
702
676
Total assets under management
$
1,593
$
1,593
$
1,518
$
1,470
(a)
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-may-2021-301310038.html
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
