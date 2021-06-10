Logo
Xcelerate, Inc. Announces Investment Banking Agreements for Consulting Services and Acquisition Financing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MAULDIN, S.C., June 10, 2021

MAULDIN, S.C., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC: XCRT) announced today it has signed two investment banking agreements with a leading New York-based investment banking firm to assist in sourcing capital. (The investment banking firm was founded in the late 1980's, is one of the oldest in the United States, a full-service broker-dealer employing over 300 people. The firm manages funds with over $2.8 Billion of retail accounts, nearly 100 registered representatives and 50 investment advisors in ten offices.)

Under this agreement, the Company has retained the investment banking firm as its exclusive placement agent and financial advisor in connection with acquisition financing. The Company must meet various terms and conditions which it believes are reasonable and attainable.

The Company's chairman and chief executive officer, Michael O'Shea, said, "We are exceedingly pleased to establish this relationship with such a prestigious firm, which validates our business plan.  We expect the assistance of this well-established investment banker will accelerate our growth.  We have launched an aggressive acquisition program and have begun due diligence on several acquisition targets.  Our management believes we can satisfy the conditions in our investment banking agreement."

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Xcelerate has assembled an internationally recognized team of translational clinicians and engineers to identify and acquire engineering advancements and intellectual property that does not have immediately obvious applications to medical technology and clinical care. Xcelerate acquires innovation at the engineering / patent level, marries it with appropriate early-stage operational med tech companies and applies it in a controlled clinical care setting which fosters engineering/clinical/business advancements under one umbrella.

SAFE HARBOR AND INFORMATIONAL STATEMENT

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's registration statement and reports filed with the SEC. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

Contact –
For more information about Xcelerate, Inc., check its EDGAR filings at: http://www.sec.gov/ or by calling Justin Baronoff 561-750-9800; [email protected].

favicon.png?sn=AQ06238&sd=2021-06-10 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcelerate-inc-announces-investment-banking-agreements-for-consulting-services-and-acquisition-financing-301309869.html

SOURCE Xcelerate, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ06238&Transmission_Id=202106100845PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ06238&DateId=20210610
