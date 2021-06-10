Logo
ADP Recognized as a Customers' Choice in 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

ADP receives Customers' Choice category distinctions in Midsize Enterprises and North America based on authentic peer experiences leveraging ADP® Workforce Now

PR Newswire

ROSELAND, N.J., June 10, 2021

ROSELAND, N.J., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Industry analyst firm Gartner recognized ADP as a Customers' Choice with category distinctions in Midsize Enterprises and North America in its 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises. Distinguished in both the Midsize Enterprises category and North America category representing enterprises with 1,000+ employees, ADP's recognition stems from ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing or using ADP Workforce Now.

Gartner_Peer_Insights_Customers_Choice_CatSize_Color_hi_res_202101v01.jpg

"As we innovate and augment our solutions, it's always with the client's evolving needs in mind." -Laura Brown, ADP

Gartner's Voice of the Customer report synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers informed by real feedback from real users. Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform for enterprise software and services. The score and ranking in the Voice of the Customer Report are derived directly from the platform's peer reviews, which are strictly validated and moderated to ensure their authenticity and reflect perspectives from varying industries, company sizes and regions.

Earning ADP such distinction, clients shared positive feedback on ADP's innovative technology and tailored support:

"We're honored to receive such a positive reception for our HCM suite," said Laura Brown, president of ADP Major Account Services and ADP Canada. "As we innovate and augment our solutions, it's always with the client's evolving needs in mind. ADP Workforce Now can help midsize businesses tackle challenges unique to their goals and help them cultivate talent by automating and enhancing key HR functions."

2021 Gartner Voice of the Customer Cloud HCM Suites report focuses on solutions that deliver functionality that help organizations attract, develop, engage, retain and manage their workforces. These solutions support a variety of HCM capabilities, including HR administration, HR service delivery, talent management and workforce management.  

With new enhancements aimed to help organizations manage employees with ease, ADP Workforce Now offers an all-in-one, fully cloud-based HCM suite that equips businesses to manage payroll, time, HR, talent, benefits and people analytics all in a single database. New learning, scheduling, and recruiting capabilities further streamline employee-centric tasks and workflows. Instead of relying on time-consuming processes that span multiple systems, HR practitioners can enter data once and leverage across the platform, streamlining workflows, reducing time spent on manual tasks and improving accuracy. The solution additionally has the ability to adapt as organizations grow.

To access 2021 Gartner Voice of the Customer Report for Cloud HCM Suites, please visit here. To learn about ADP, visit www.adp.com.  

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential.  HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll.  Informed by data and designed for people.  Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc.  All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2021 ADP, Inc.  All rights reserved.

Gartner_Peer_Insights_Customers_Choice_CatRegion_Color_hi_res_202101v01.jpg

ADP_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY06545&sd=2021-06-10 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-recognized-as-a-customers-choice-in-2021-gartner-peer-insights-voice-of-the-customer-cloud-hcm-suites-for-1-000-employee-enterprises-301309579.html

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY06545&Transmission_Id=202106100858PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY06545&DateId=20210610
