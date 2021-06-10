Women Presidents' Organization and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking Seek Nominations for the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and/or Led Companies of 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Women Presidents' Organization and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking Seek Nominations for the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and/or Led Companies of 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies To Be Recognized and Celebrated During October Award Ceremony

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO) and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking are seeking nominees for the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and/or Led CompaniesTM ranking. For the 14th year WPO, a peer advisory group for million-dollar plus women-led companies, will honor the women who are leading some of the most successful businesses around the globe. In addition to recognizing and amplifying their achievement, the WPO will facilitate conversations and connections among honorees and WPO members.

kristen_bunnell_award.jpg

"Honoring these fast-growing women-led companies allows us to highlight the essential role women play in creating jobs and growing the global economy," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents' Organization. "Thanks to the support of JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, we will be celebrating women-led companies that have shown great resilience and inspiring innovation in a challenging year, and we invite nominees from all industries to apply."

Previous companies honored spanned across a range of industries including healthcare, technology and consulting. To be eligible, companies must be:

  • Privately-held,
  • Women-owned or led, and
  • Must have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 in each of the last five years.

Applicants are not required to be members or to join the WPO and there is no cost to apply. For complete eligibility information and details on submitting nominations please visit womenpresidentsorg.com/50fastest. All applications must be received by July 15, 2021. Awards will be announced at the WPO Annual Conference on October 5, 2021.

"Diverse businesses are the backbone of our economy and women-owned businesses are growing nearly five times faster than other firms," said Thelma Ferguson, Managing Director & Northeast Segment Head at JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. "JPMorgan Chase's support of these extraordinary leaders isn't just the right thing to do, it's good business. We're looking forward to honoring this year's cohort of remarkable leaders." 

Companies honored in 2020 generated a combined $3.8 billion in revenues and collectively employed more than 17,000 people.

ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS' ORGANIZATION (WPO)
The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information, visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com.

ABOUT JPMORGAN CHASE 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

CONTACT:

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking

Alexis Copson

215-864-5721

[email protected]

Women Presidents' Organization

Collin Burden

646-668-5460

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DC06595&sd=2021-06-10 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/women-presidents-organization-and-jpmorgan-chase-commercial-banking-seek-nominations-for-the-50-fastest-growing-women-owned-andor-led-companies-of-2021-301309665.html

SOURCE Women Presidents' Organization

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC06595&Transmission_Id=202106100900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC06595&DateId=20210610
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment