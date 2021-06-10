US Stocks Close With Gains Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,466.24 on Thursday with a gain of 19.10 points or 0.06%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,239.18 for a gain of 19.63 points or 0.47%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,020.33 for a gain of 108.58 points or 0.78%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 16.10 for a loss of 1.79 points or -10.01%.

Thursday’s market movers

U.S. stocks gained Thursday and the major indexes closed higher. The Consumer Price Index was a top headline for the day.

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.6% in May following an increase of 0.8%. Year over year, the Consumer Price Index had an increase of 5% following an increase of 4.2%.

The Core Consumer Price Index (excluding food and energy) increased 0.7% in May following an increase of 0.9%. Year over year, the Core Consumer Price Index increased by 3.8% following an increase of 3%.

The weekly jobless claims report showed a pandemic low with 376,000 Americans filing for jobless claims, following an increase of 385,000. Continuing jobless claims were 3.499 million on a seasonally adjusted annual basis, down from 3.757 million.

The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF ( SOXX, Financial) gained 1.15% following a report from World Semiconductor Trade Statistics. The semiconductor data estimates the global semiconductor market will see an increase of 19.7% in 2021 following an increase of 6.8% in 2020.

In other news:

The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.005%, eight-week bills at a rate of 0.020% and 30-year bonds at a rate of 2.172%.

The Treasury released its May monthly budget statement showing a deficit of $132 billion following a deficit of $226 billion.

Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.96%, down from 2.99%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.23%, down from 2.27%.

Tesla ( TSLA , Financial) gained 1.89% ahead of its Model S Plaid event Thursday evening.

Pfizer ( PFE , Financial) gained 2.19% and Moderna ( MRNA , Financial) was down 0.20% with news of heart complications in some types of consumers.

Amazon ( AMZN , Financial) gained 2.09% despite news that the company may be required to pay a $425 million European Union fine.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury moved above 1.5% in early morning trading but ended with a yield of approximately 1.44%.

Small-cap stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,311.41 for a loss of 15.72 points or -0.68%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,382.70 for a loss of 19.21 points or -1.37%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,175.42 for a gain of 9.62 points or 0.06%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,606.58 for a loss of 143.69 points or -1.22%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,730.72 for a loss of 1.65 points or -0.060%; the S&P 100 at 1,926.72 for a gain of 10.91 points or 0.57%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,960.35 for a gain of 145.40 points or 1.05%; the Russell 3000 at 2,535.75 for a gain of 10.64 points or 0.42%; the Russell 1000 at 2,385.80 for a gain of 11.91 points or 0.50%; the Wilshire 5000 at 44,376.44 for a gain of 173.41 points or 0.39%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 864.28 for a loss of 1.68 points or -0.19%.