Herfy Food Services Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Herfy Food Services Co (SAU:6002, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of SAR 62.8 per share and the market cap of SAR 4.1 billion, Herfy Food Services Co stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Herfy Food Services Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Herfy Food Services Co is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Herfy Food Services Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.10, which is worse than 80% of the companies in Restaurants industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Herfy Food Services Co at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Herfy Food Services Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of Herfy Food Services Co over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Herfy Food Services Co has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of SAR 1.1 billion and earnings of SAR 0.82 a share. Its operating margin of 7.25% better than 80% of the companies in Restaurants industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Herfy Food Services Co’s profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Herfy Food Services Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Herfy Food Services Co is -2.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Restaurants industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -2.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Restaurants industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Herfy Food Services Co’s ROIC is 3.93 while its WACC came in at 7.08. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Herfy Food Services Co is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Herfy Food Services Co (SAU:6002, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Restaurants industry. To learn more about Herfy Food Services Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

