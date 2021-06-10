azValor Asset Management Buys Endeavour Mining Corp, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, Sells OCI NV, Borr Drilling, CF Industries Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: EDV, KGC, BORR,
- Added Positions: COG, GFI, AEM, CNQ, GOLD, SU, TTE, BATS, PAAS, NEM, NOV, PSK, IMB, TLW, AIM, MND, CEIX, EPSN,
- Reduced Positions: OCI, CF, MOS, CCJ, SQM, TECK, SLB, DRLCO, CA, PM, IOG, GALP, GLEN, BMW, AM,
- Sold Out: BORR, 005387, KIN,
For the details of
azValor Blue Chips FI 's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/azvalor+blue+chips+fi/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Tullow Oil PLC (TLW) - 2,884,009 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%
- NOV Inc (NOV) - 133,822 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.20%
- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) - 163,243 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.63%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 29,736 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.90%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 90,023 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.64%
azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Endeavour Mining Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.01, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 69,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 150,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR)
azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Borr Drilling Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.81 and $1.56, with an estimated average price of $1.1. The stock is now traded at around $0.925100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 979,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 182.08%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 94,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gold Fields Ltd (GFI)
azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Gold Fields Ltd by 60.84%. The purchase prices were between $8.16 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 147,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 57.28%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 23,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 40.11%. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 54,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 90,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 46.62%. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $24.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 54,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR)
azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Borr Drilling Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.3 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $9.26.Sold Out: Hyundai Motor Co (005387)
azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Hyundai Motor Co. The sale prices were between $90200 and $122000, with an estimated average price of $105648.Sold Out: Kinepolis Group NV (KIN)
azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Kinepolis Group NV. The sale prices were between $32.4 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.16.Reduced: OCI NV (OCI)
azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in OCI NV by 91.1%. The sale prices were between $15.54 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $18. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.92%. azValor Asset Management still held 4,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 90.28%. The sale prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.3%. azValor Asset Management still held 2,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 64.29%. The sale prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.3%. azValor Asset Management still held 17,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Cameco Corp by 44.04%. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.19%. azValor Asset Management still held 67,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 93.62%. The sale prices were between $49.43 and $59.63, with an estimated average price of $54.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. azValor Asset Management still held 642 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 26.9%. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. azValor Asset Management still held 62,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of azValor Blue Chips FI. Also check out:
1. azValor Blue Chips FI's Undervalued Stocks
2. azValor Blue Chips FI's Top Growth Companies, and
3. azValor Blue Chips FI's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that azValor Blue Chips FI keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment