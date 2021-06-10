azValor Asset Management Buys Endeavour Mining Corp, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, Sells OCI NV, Borr Drilling, CF Industries Holdings Inc

New Purchases: EDV, KGC, BORR,

Added Positions: COG, GFI, AEM, CNQ, GOLD, SU, TTE, BATS, PAAS, NEM, NOV, PSK, IMB, TLW, AIM, MND, CEIX, EPSN,

Reduced Positions: OCI, CF, MOS, CCJ, SQM, TECK, SLB, DRLCO, CA, PM, IOG, GALP, GLEN, BMW, AM,

Sold Out: BORR, 005387, KIN,

Investment company azValor Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Endeavour Mining Corp, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, Borr Drilling, Gold Fields, sells OCI NV, Borr Drilling, CF Industries Holdings Inc, The Mosaic Co, Cameco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, azValor Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, azValor Asset Management owns 38 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

azValor Blue Chips FI

Tullow Oil PLC (TLW) - 2,884,009 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20% NOV Inc (NOV) - 133,822 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.20% PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) - 163,243 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.63% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 29,736 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.90% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 90,023 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.64%

azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Endeavour Mining Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.01, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 69,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 150,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Borr Drilling Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.81 and $1.56, with an estimated average price of $1.1. The stock is now traded at around $0.925100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 979,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 182.08%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 94,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Gold Fields Ltd by 60.84%. The purchase prices were between $8.16 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 147,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 57.28%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 23,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 40.11%. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 54,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 90,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 46.62%. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $24.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 54,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Borr Drilling Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.3 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $9.26.

azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Hyundai Motor Co. The sale prices were between $90200 and $122000, with an estimated average price of $105648.

azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in Kinepolis Group NV. The sale prices were between $32.4 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in OCI NV by 91.1%. The sale prices were between $15.54 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $18. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.92%. azValor Asset Management still held 4,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 90.28%. The sale prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.3%. azValor Asset Management still held 2,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 64.29%. The sale prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.3%. azValor Asset Management still held 17,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Cameco Corp by 44.04%. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.19%. azValor Asset Management still held 67,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 93.62%. The sale prices were between $49.43 and $59.63, with an estimated average price of $54.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. azValor Asset Management still held 642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 26.9%. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. azValor Asset Management still held 62,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.