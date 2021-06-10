Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market (NAS:SFM, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $29 per share and the market cap of $3.4 billion, Sprouts Farmers Market stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Sprouts Farmers Market is shown in the chart below.

Because Sprouts Farmers Market is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 17.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.27% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.17, which is worse than 70% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Sprouts Farmers Market at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Sprouts Farmers Market is fair. This is the debt and cash of Sprouts Farmers Market over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Sprouts Farmers Market has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6.4 billion and earnings of $2.36 a share. Its operating margin is 5.94%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Sprouts Farmers Market at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Sprouts Farmers Market over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Sprouts Farmers Market’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. Sprouts Farmers Market’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 30.6%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Sprouts Farmers Market’s ROIC is 11.50 while its WACC came in at 1.83. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Sprouts Farmers Market is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Sprouts Farmers Market (NAS:SFM, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 84% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. To learn more about Sprouts Farmers Market stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

